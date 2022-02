Firefighters say two occupants were injured after a fire broke out at a Suffolk mobile home on Wednesday morning.

The mobile home’s in the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway, near Portsmouth Blvd. The 911 call came in at 11:29 a.m.

In a tweet, police said the two occupants were being treated by a medic at the scene.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released at this time.