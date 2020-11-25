2 injured in crash on I-664 northbound at MMMBT

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash that injured two people at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday evening.

State emergency communications said the report of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

The Virginia Department of Transportation initially said all northbound lanes were closed, but later reopened.

Update: Crash: NB on I-664 at I-664 Tunnel-MMMBT N in Suffolk. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 4:06PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 25, 2020

According to their Twitter account, traffic was still backed up for about two miles as of 4:06 p.m.

State emergency communications also said Newport News first responders told them two people were hurt.

10 On Your Side has reached out to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman for more details.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.