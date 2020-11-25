2 injured in crash on I-664 northbound at MMMBT

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash that injured two people at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday evening.

State emergency communications said the report of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

The Virginia Department of Transportation initially said all northbound lanes were closed, but later reopened.

According to their Twitter account, traffic was still backed up for about two miles as of 4:06 p.m.

State emergency communications also said Newport News first responders told them two people were hurt.

10 On Your Side has reached out to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman for more details.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

