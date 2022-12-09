SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were sent to a local hospital following a Friday morning crash in Suffolk involving a cargo van and tractor-trailer carrying soybeans.

According to Suffolk police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Carolina Road.

Two people were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the tractor-trailer was carrying 84,000 pounds of soybeans at the time of the crash, none of which spilled on the roadways.

Carolina Road crash (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue) Carolina Road crash (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue) Carolina Road crash (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)