2 injured after 2-car crash in Suffolk Tuesday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Suffolk Tuesday night.
Fire officials said the T-bone crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 blk of North Main Street at the Kimberly Bridge.
The call came in reporting the crash was between a pickup truck and passenger car. One person was trapped. Both southbound lanes were briefly closed as crews extricated the driver of the passenger car.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave treatment at the scene and then transported the driver and a passenger of the car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
As of 10 p.m., both cars had been towed from the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.