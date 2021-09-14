2 injured after 2-car crash in Suffolk Tuesday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the T-bone crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 blk of North Main Street at the Kimberly Bridge.

The call came in reporting the crash was between a pickup truck and passenger car. One person was trapped. Both southbound lanes were briefly closed as crews extricated the driver of the passenger car.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave treatment at the scene and then transported the driver and a passenger of the car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of 10 p.m., both cars had been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire Department)

