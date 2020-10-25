2 horses die after being struck by vehicles in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two horses died after they were struck by vehicles in Suffolk Saturday evening.

According to reports, the call for the multi-vehicle crash came in just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Shoulders Hill Road in Suffolk.

Initial investigations reveal that the accidents occurred when two different vehicles struck the two horses that were running loose in the roadway.

The horses died on the scene from their injuries sustained during the crash.

One of the drivers involved was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours following the crash.

No further information have been released.

