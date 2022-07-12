SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Suffolk Tuesday evening.

Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue say they responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on ROute 58 at Godwin Boulevard.

Two entrapped occupants inside the vehicle were extricated and sent to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. In photos taken by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the car could be seen laying on its side on the side of the road.

The vehicle was hooked to the ground to prevent it from rolling further as crews pried the top of the car open.

Godwin Blvd crash, July 12, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

