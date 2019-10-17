2 employees hurt after car crashes into Shoe Dept. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two employees were injured Thursday afternoon when a sedan crashed through the front of the Shoe Dept. on North Main Street in Suffolk.

Police say the woman who was driving the car wasn’t injured after she jumped the curb around 3:15 p.m.

The two employees, a man and woman, weren’t seriously injured, police said. The man refused medical transport for his minor injuries and the woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Neighborhood Development Services is looking into structural damage.