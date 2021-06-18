2 dogs die in house fire Friday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs died in a house fire on Crumpler Lane in Suffolk Friday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Crumpler lane around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke showing through the roof of the single-story house.

The occupants had evacuated the house before responders arrived, but when firefighters entered the house, they found two dead dogs.

The fire was called under control at 8:17 p.m.

Firefighters determined the fire started in the kitchen and extended into the attic.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list

The rest of the house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.