2 dogs dead, family of 3 displaced after fire on Widgeon Court in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Suffolk said two dogs died and three people were displaced after a fire on Widgeon Court Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Widgeon Court in the Burnetts Mill neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the home. They marked the fire under control by 2:26 p.m.

Fire-rescue crews were able to rescue two dogs from the house, which later died from their injuries.

There were no additional injuries reported.

There were no other occupants inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Two adults and a child are displaced. They will be helped by family in the area.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

