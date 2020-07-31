2 displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults have been displaced following a fire Thursday morning in Suffolk.

Fire-rescue units responded to the residential structure fire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Fire units arrived to find light smoke coming from an electrical panel for the home.

The fire was out when crews arrived.

Damage was isolated to the electrical panel, which was in the garage.

There were no injuries.

