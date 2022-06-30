SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been displaced following a house fire in Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Castle Court.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire from the rear roof od the single-story home.

The fire was marked under control around 3:25 p.m. At the time of the fire, there were two people inside, but they were able to get out safely.

One resident was evaluated and released by paramedics on the scene. The American Red Cross is currently working with the affected residents regarding lodging. There were no firefighters injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





