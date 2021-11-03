2 arrested during sting operation in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are now in custody following a sting operation in Suffolk Tuesday.

According to Suffolk Police, the operation comprised of two search warrants in connection to an ongoing investigation of multiple shootings and other crimes over the last months in the Downtown and South Suffolk areas.

Following the operation, police arrested two men.

33-year-old Franco Lamont Brown was arrested on charges including carrying a concealed weapon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

33-year-old Andre Maurice Baker was arrested on a charge of possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

11 firearms were seized along with numerous calibers of ammunition, extended magazines, and items related to narcotics distribution.

Police say additional charges are still pending.

Franco Brown, Nov. 3 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

Andre Baker, Nov. 3 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)