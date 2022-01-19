2-alarm residential fire on Carolina Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm residential fire Wednesday.

The fire department posted on Facebook around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening saying they were at the scene of the fire in the 5000 block of Carolina Road.

Dispatchers confirmed a call for a fire came in around 4:36 p.m., but wouldn’t confirm the location.

Two photos shared by Suffolk Fire & Rescue showed smoke and fire behind a group of trees, but didn’t show the structure or location itself.

Residential fire on Carolina Road in Suffolk Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

