Suffolk Fire and Rescue on the scene of the house fire 10th Street (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue are investigating a house fire that happened on 10th Street in Suffolk.

Firefighters arrived at the 100 block of South 10th Street to find smoke coming from a home.

The fire was located in the living room of the home.

Two adults and four children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two adults received a medical evaluation for smoke inhalation but were not transported to the hospital.

