2 adults, 4 children displaced after early morning house fire in Suffolk

House fire in the 800 block of Kilby Avenue in Suffolk (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk responded to an early morning house fire that left six people displaced.

Units responded Friday just after 2:10 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Kilby Avenue.

Officials say the first units on the scene found smoke coming from the single-story residence. The fire was called under control at 2:45 a.m.

The occupants had evacuated prior to their arrival. There were no injuries reported.

Two adults and four children were displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.