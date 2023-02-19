SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and one child are displaced after a house fire on Mount Lebanon Avenue in Suffolk.

On February 19 around 10:16 a.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of Mount Lebanon Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

Three residents, including a child, are displaced but are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.