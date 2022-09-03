SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old woman was injured following a shooting Saturday night in Suffolk.

According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.