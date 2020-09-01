19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of Norfolk State student

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened more than a year ago in Suffolk.

Police say 19-year-old Chesapeake resident Shawn Jermaine Lewis Jr. was arrested Monday on multiple charges stemming from an incident that took the life of 19-year-old Norfolk State student Sidney Watson early July of last year.

Police allege that Lewis is connected to the incident after someone shot into Sidney Watson’s car as he was driving on College Drive on July 12.

No arrest has been made regarding the incident until now.

Lewis is facing multiple charges including:

Murder-First Degree (F)

Aggravated Malicious Wounding (F)

2 counts of Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony (F)

10 counts of Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicles (F)

Reckless Handling of Firearm (M)

2 counts Discharge Firearm in Public Place – Bodily Injury (F)

3 counts of Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony (F)

10 counts of Shooting From Vehicle (F)

Attempt to Commit Capital Offense (F)

7 counts of Participate in Crime for Gang That Includes Juv-School, Etc. (F)

