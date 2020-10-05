19-year-old arrested in connection to late August shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on South Main Street late August.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on August 20 in the area of the 500 block of South Main Street.

The shooting didn’t result in any injuries, but damaged the windshield of a vehicle and a residence in the 100 block of Kilby Avenue.

More than a month after the incident, police say 19-year-old Deandre Malik Wilson was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Wilson was charged with 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and 2 counts of attempt to commit a non-capital offense.

He is currently in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police sat the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

