SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left a Portsmouth teenager dead Friday morning.

Police said around 12:50 a.m. Friday, they received a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive, not far from White Marsh Road, at the Eagle Landing Apartment complex.

The person who called in the initial shooting said a person could be seen running from the neighborhood after it happened.

Less than an hour later, police received another call to the same place — this time for a gunshot victim. That’s when police got there and found James Killebrew, 19, dead inside the home.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.