18-year-old facing several charges including DUI, maiming following November 2020 crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old in Gloucester has been arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash that occurred in November of last year.

Initial investigations revealed that 18-year-old Austin Caleb Carpenter was driving along Centerpoint Drive in Suffolk on November 14 when lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle he was in along with another male passenger left the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn and strike several trees.

Officials say both Carpenter and his passenger were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

On February 22, Carpenter was arrested on several charges including maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated; driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; fail to maintain proper control/improper brakes; failure to wear a seatbelt, and possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.