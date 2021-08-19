18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that injured 2 teens in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teenage boys last month in Suffolk.

Police said Nasir Kamal Edmond, 18, of Portsmouth, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in commission of felony, and possession of assault or handgun by juvenile.

Edmond was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

Police responded July 24 to the area of Green Ash Court and Magnolia Drive around 2:45 p.m. July 24.

Officers arrived and found two older teenage boys who had been shot.

They were given emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene and then taken to a local hospital by fire-rescue personnel.

After Edmond’s arrest, he was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He’s being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

