18-year-old arrested following overnight armed robbery at Suffolk CVS

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a commercial armed robbery in Suffolk overnight.

Police got the call for the armed robbery just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the CVS in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused suspect threatened the employee and “lunged at her with a knife” before leaving the store on foot.

Police were able to locate a person matching the suspect’s description and positively identified him.

Officers arrested 18-years-old Andrew Clarence Early and charged him with armed robber and larceny. Early is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.