SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested after he stole a gun out of a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter around the nearby apartment community. Police say through their investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Trevon Wilson, fled into an apartment building.

Trevon Wilson (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Police received consent to enter the residence that was believed to be occupied by the Wilson and were able to arrest him without incident.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, larceny of a firearm, grand larceny and destruction of property.

The investigation is ongoing.