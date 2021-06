One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a 17-year-old Monday night on North 5th Street in the West Jericho area of Suffolk.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North 5th.

Officers found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.