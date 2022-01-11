17-year-old charged in shooting that injured man, boy on Wilson Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man and a boy in Suffolk late December.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including shooting from an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and shooting in a street.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 6:20 p.m. on December 28 in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a boy and a man with minor gunshot wounds.

They were treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and then taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The 17-year-old suspect is currently in custody and set to be transferred to Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

