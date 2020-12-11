17-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting at Suffolk Wawa

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left another teenager dead at a Wawa Saturday night.
Police did not identify the suspect, but said he is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He will not be identified by police because of his age.
Officers responded to the Wawa in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard around 6 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they were told a person had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
He was identified Monday as 18-year-old Torico Reaves Jr., of Virginia Beach.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
