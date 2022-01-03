17-year-old arrested, accused of robbing victim who was trying to sell sneakers in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has been arrested, accused of robbing a person who was trying to sell sneakers in Suffolk.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27. The victim told police he set up the meeting in the 400 block of Bank Street around 11 a.m. after speaking with the suspect on Facebook Messenger.



At the time of the complaint, police did not have the identity of the suspect. He was only described as a black male who was wearing a black and bleached hoodie and mask.

The victim said the suspect showed a gun and took the shoes. He fled on foot.

On Dec. 31, officers arrested the suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old male. The teen is facing multiple charges including robbery using firearm or displaying a firearm (F), possession of assault or handgun by a juvenile (M), and use or display of firearm in commission of felony (F).

Police are reminding Suffolk residents that they have two safe meeting zones with video surveillance. One is Suffolk Police Headquarters at 111 Henley Place, with a 24-hour lobby with surveillance cameras. You can also meet at Sector II Police Precinct at 3903 Bridge Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Sector II’s parking lot is also well-lit and has video surveillance.

Police also shared these tips:

Never meet someone alone; take a friend with you.

If the buyer or seller is reluctant to give you their name, phone number or wants to meet in a secluded area, do not go to the meeting.

If at all possible, always meet at a safe meeting location such as a Police Precinct.

Try to meet in a well-lit and very public place.

If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.