16-year-old boy facing multiple charges in connection with string of carjacking incidents in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges in connection with multiple carjacking incidents in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, officers initially responded to a report of a carjacking in the 400 block of Bank Street just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During the incident, reports say the alleged suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

A witness was able to provide a vehicle and suspect description which led to a pursuit with the suspect vehicle and Suffolk Police.

The pursuit ended on I-64 in Chesapeake near the Military Highway exit.

After stopping the vehicle, police say the suspect attempted to flee from the officers, but was quickly apprehended. Police say a gun was also recovered at the scene.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Chesapeake.

The teen was also charged in connection with recent carjacking incidents in the area including:

One on April 22, that occurred at 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Maury Place

Another on May 1, at 9:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Lane

And another on May 2, at 11:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street

Authorities say a firearm was brandished in each of the incidents above. There were no injuries reported.

The teen is facing multiple charges including 4 counts each of using a firearm in commission of a felony, armed robbery, and grand larceny, as well as 5 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say additional charges may be pending.