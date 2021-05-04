16-year-old boy facing multiple charges in connection with string of carjacking incidents in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges in connection with multiple carjacking incidents in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, officers initially responded to a report of a carjacking in the 400 block of Bank Street just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During the incident, reports say the alleged suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

A witness was able to provide a vehicle and suspect description which led to a pursuit with the suspect vehicle and Suffolk Police.

The pursuit ended on I-64 in Chesapeake near the Military Highway exit.

After stopping the vehicle, police say the suspect attempted to flee from the officers, but was quickly apprehended. Police say a gun was also recovered at the scene.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Chesapeake.

The teen was also charged in connection with recent carjacking incidents in the area including:

  • One on April 22, that occurred at 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Maury Place
  • Another on May 1, at 9:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Lane
  • And another on May 2, at 11:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street

Authorities say a firearm was brandished in each of the incidents above. There were no injuries reported.

The teen is facing multiple charges including 4 counts each of using a firearm in commission of a felony, armed robbery, and grand larceny, as well as 5 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10