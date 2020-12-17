SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured Thursday evening in Suffolk.
Police said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
The boy suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
He was assessed and treated by Suffolk Fire-Rescue then taken to a local hospital by ground transportation. He was then flown by Nightingale to an area hospital.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
There was no additional information as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from arson of ex-girlfriend’s apartment in VB
- 15-year-old shot, injured in Suffolk Thursday
- ‘It feels like my family’: Community mourns NC Officer Jason Shuping; second officer to die in the line of duty this week
- VB schools may cancel winter sports if COVID-19 health metrics aren’t back in ‘yellow’ zone by Tuesday
- Norfolk community to host Annual Christmas Giveaway