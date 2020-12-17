15-year-old shot, injured in Suffolk Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured Thursday evening in Suffolk.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.

The boy suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

He was assessed and treated by Suffolk Fire-Rescue then taken to a local hospital by ground transportation. He was then flown by Nightingale to an area hospital.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

There was no additional information as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

