13-year-old boy sustains non life-threatening injuries after shooting on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a teen was sent to a local hospital following a shooting incident Sunday evening.

According to reports, officers were sent to shooting around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ben Street and East Washington Street.

First responders reported going to the Hoffler Apartments complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street where the teen was initially found.

The 13-year-old boy was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel at the scene and later sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

