12-year-old girl charged with arson in connection with 2 fires in Suffolk, including one at a school

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with two fires in October including one at an elementary school in Suffolk.

According to a recent press release from Suffolk Fire Marshal, Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell, the 12-year-old has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling in connection with the fire at Florence Bowser Elementary School on October 27.

The girl is also being charged with arson of an occupied dwelling regarding the fire on S. Main Street on October 5.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

