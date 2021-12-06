118 students decorating Suffolk businesses’ storefront windows in annual holiday event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several businesses in Suffolk will be ready to bring the holiday cheer with the help of talented art students from Suffolk Public Schools.

Many local businesses will have their storefront windows decorated by 118 students from elementary through high school on Tuesday, December 7, and Thursday, December 9.

Businesses participating in the holiday event include Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of America, The Mod Olive, Haven & Hull, The Suffolk Peanut Center (Planter’s Store), Embroidery, Etc., Nutrition Ignition, Chop Shop, Wall Street Café, the building at the corner of West Washington Street and Saratoga Street owned by Cross Realty, Mad Batter Bakery, High Tide Restaurant, and Brandon House Furniture.

Participating schools include Kilby Shores Elementary School, Elephant’s Fork Elementary School, Southwestern Elementary School, and Oakland Elementary School, John Yeates Middle School, John F. Kennedy Middle School, Forest Glen Middle School, Lakeland High School, King’s Fork High School, and Nansemond River High School.

The event marks the 20th year that the City of Suffolk and Suffolk Public Schools have partnered to bring a cheerful touch to Downtown businesses.

This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays” with artworks sure to bring the holiday cheer just in time for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 11.