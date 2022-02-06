11 people, including 3 children, displaced following overnight duplex fire on Hill St in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eleven residents were displaced following an overnight duplex fire on Hill Street in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials, crews were sent to the residential fire around 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Hill Street.

When they got to the scene, fire officials reported seeing active fire in the walls of the first floor. The home sustained smoke and fire damage on the first floor.

There were no reported injuries, however eleven people, including 3 children, were displaced following the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hill Street fire, Jan. 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

