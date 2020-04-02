11 cars stolen from Suffolk car dealership; Suffolk Police need help with possible identification

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating eleven vehicles stolen from a car dealership in Suffolk this week.

The theft occurred at Mike Duman Collision and Rental Center in the 2200 block of North Main Street during early morning hours on Wednesday, April 1.

The unknown subjects broke a door at the dealership and once inside, they stole several keys and used them to steal a total of eleven vehicles from the lot. The vehicles were company vehicles and customer vehicles. Officials also stated that employee offices were “ransacked.”

Suffolk Police recovered five of the stolen vehicles in other Hampton Roads cities.

The remaining missing vehicles include:

2015 Chevrolet Sonic, gray in color, Virginia plates VVZ-9135

2013 Dodge Dart, black in color, Virginia plates XDZ-4525

2017 Nissan Sentra, white in color, Virginia plates XDF-9459

2019 Nissan Versa, blue in color, Virginia plates USW-8875

2018 Nissan Altima, silver in color, Virginia plates WLP-2660

Police believe the subjects in the surveillance footage may be involved.

Photo courtesy of Suffolk Police

Photo courtesy of Suffolk Police

Photo courtesy of Suffolk Police

Photo courtesy of Suffolk Police

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Suffolk Police Department.

This is the latest in a string of car dealership break-ins where five cars were stolen from Suffolk car dealership, 13 cars were stolen in Newport News, nine were stolen in Chesapeake, and two were stolen in Portsmouth.

It is unknown if they are connected.

