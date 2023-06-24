SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a multi vehicle accident on I-664 just before the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found a car turned over on its roof with someone trapped inside. Another vehicle had ran off the road into the center median.

Newport News Fire crews were also on the scene and helped free the person trapped inside the car.

The person was taken to a local hospital. We are working to learn more about the person’s condition and what caused the accident.

