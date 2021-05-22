1 shot, injured at Autumn Ridge Apartments in Suffolk Friday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A female was shot and injured Friday night at Autumn Ridge Apartments, police said.

Suffolk police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Nancy Drive.

Officers arrived to find a female victim with a gunshot wound. Her injury was not considered life-threatening.

She was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The shooting is still under investigation.

There was no additional information to release as of Friday night just before midnight. Police did not release any information on the female’s identify or any suspect details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

