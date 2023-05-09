SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is seriously injured following a crash Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

According to the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue, the call for the crash came in around 6:41 a.m. in the 6400 block of Route 13 and Whaleyville Blvd. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle on its side with power lines around it and the driver trapped inside.

Crews were able to extricate the person just before the vehicle’s engine compartment caught fire, officials say. The person was transported by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries.

Due to the crash, Route 13 and Whaleyville Blvd. will remain closed in both directions until further notice. Officials say Dominion Energy arrived on the scene around 7:33 a.m. and is working the repair the power lines. The energy company says around 218 customers are without power at this time due to the downed power lines.

There is not estimated time as to when the road will be open at this time, or when the power will be restored.