One person was seriously injured following a crash in Suffolk. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is seriously injured following a crash Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

According to a Facebook post from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Pruden Blvd. Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and officials say the driver was then air lifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash.