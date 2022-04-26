SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A resident was seriously injured after a tree fell on their home during storms Tuesday night.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to Burnetts Way around 6:10 p.m.

The first unit arrived and found a large tree had fallen on a home.

One adult resident was seriously injured. They were taken to a local hospital.

The house was heavily damaged.

10 On Your Side spoke with a person who said he’s the son of the woman who lives in the house. He said the tree fell before the rain even moved in. He said this is actually the seconjd time this home was hit by a tree since his mother has owned it.