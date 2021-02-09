1 person with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk Tuesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said a person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a three-vehicle crash.

Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the 1400 block of North Main Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Police said one driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They did not release any additional information about other people involved in the crash.

Initial investigation indicates one vehicle entered the intersection and struck two other vehicles. Officials did not specify which of the three vehicles was driven by the person who was seriously injured.

The road was still closed as of 8:45 p.m. Traffic was being detoured.

The road was expected to reopen by about 9:15 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation. Officials did not release additional information.

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

Stay with WAVY.com for more details as they are released.