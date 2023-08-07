SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered serious injuries as the result of what’s been termed an industrial accident in the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. and units arrived nine minutes later to find a bulldozer that went over the top of a large debris pile and injured the bulldozer operator.

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Rescue personnel had to coordinate a rope extraction of the injured operator due to the steep incline and elevation of the debris pile, which was completed at 2:01 p.m., and the injured operator was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s fire marshal and Suffolk Police are investigating the cause of the industrial accident. No one involved in the rescue effort was injured.