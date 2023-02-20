SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened on Smith Street in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

At 2:24 p.m., police received a call about shots being fired on the 100 block of Wellons Street.

On the 100 block of St. James Avenue, police found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened on the 400 block of Smith Street.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.