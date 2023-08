SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 58 west between the scales and the landfill in Suffolk, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Tuesday.

A single-vehicle crash injured one person Tuesday on U.S. Route 58 west in Suffolk (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue).

One person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The call came in at 3:49 p.m.