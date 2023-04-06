SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning on Interstate 664 in Suffolk.

Officials say the crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on I-664 northbound just prior to the bridge. three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue

According to officials, one person was entrapped inside the vehicle, but was extricated by crews on scene. One person was transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the person’s injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.