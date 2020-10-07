1 injured after crash involving 3-wheeled motorcycle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk officials say emergency communications received a call about a crash in the 4300 block of Holland Road/Route 58 around 4:30 p.m.

The crash involved only one vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time, but had reopened by 6 p.m.

