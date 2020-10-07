1 injured after crash involving 3-wheeled motorcycle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.
Suffolk officials say emergency communications received a call about a crash in the 4300 block of Holland Road/Route 58 around 4:30 p.m.
The crash involved only one vehicle.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for a period of time, but had reopened by 6 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- CHKD not accepting in-person donations this holiday season
- Mercy Chefs headed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Delta aftermath
- Northam allocates $30 million to improve broadband access in underserved localities
- Man pleads guilty to murder of University of Utah student
- Republicans threaten to sue state watchdog agency over parole board report