SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been displaced following a house fire Friday morning in Suffolk.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 11:22 a.m. in the 1000 block of Blythewood Lane. This is located in the Lake Kennedy Estates. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front and side of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 11:44 a.m., but the house was left with heavy fire and smoke damage. Officials say one occupant was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the fire.

Two people were displaced due to the fire and the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.