SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks Thursday morning in Suffolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:17 a.m. at the Starbucks located in the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police say the person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

One suspect was apprehended near the scene and police say there is no further threat to the area.

One person who says she was in the Starbucks when the shooting occurred told 10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne that a man was inside the business causing a disturbance and then another man shot him. She said she heard about five gunshots.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the shooting.