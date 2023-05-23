One person in serious condition following house fire on Kinsey Lane in Suffolk. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is in serious condition following a house fire Monday night in Suffolk.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Kinsey Lane. When crews arrived on the scene, they found black smoke coming from inside the house.

Crews were able to contain the fire and all occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to crews arriving on the scene.

Officials say the was marked under control around 10:40 p.m.

Officials say one person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in serious condition.

No further information has been released.