SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a person was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Route 164 in Portsmouth Wednesday in connection with a firearm “incident” earlier in the afternoon.

Suffolk police responded to an “alleged incident involving a firearm” around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at the 3800 Acqua at Bridgeport Apartments in the 1300 block of Bridgeport Way.

After that incident, Suffolk police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Western Freeway/Route 164 in Portsmouth.

A person was taken into custody without incident at that time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police did not give details about the incident involving the firearm, nor information about the suspect’s identity.

Police did not release any additional information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

